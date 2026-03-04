Soroban League North America Corp

Soroban League North America Corp

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Our mission

Soroban League North America promotes the use of the abacus as a tool for enhancing mental math skills and fostering friendships among students through competitions and educational activities.
Events
Events
International Abacus Classic 2026 - Portland (@DoubleTree Portland)
Event
International Abacus Classic 2026 - Portland (@DoubleTree Portland)
Aug 1, 12:30 PM - Aug 2, 1:00 PM PDT
1000 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR 97232, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.sorobanleague.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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