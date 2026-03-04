Soroban League North America Corp
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Our mission
Soroban League North America promotes the use of the abacus as a tool for enhancing mental math skills and fostering friendships among students through competitions and educational activities.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
International Abacus Classic 2026 - Portland (@DoubleTree Portland)
Aug 1, 12:30 PM - Aug 2, 1:00 PM PDT
1000 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR 97232, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.sorobanleague.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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