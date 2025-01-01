South Cherokee 7U Indians 2026

South Cherokee 7U Indians 2026

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Our mission

The South Cherokee 7U Indians empower young athletes through baseball, fostering teamwork and skill development. Funds from initiatives like coffee sales support uniforms, equipment, and field time, ensuring a positive experience for every child.
More ways to support us
Alma Coffee Fundraiser
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Alma Coffee Fundraiser
Fuel our season with fresh coffee and big dreams ☕️⚾️Every bag you buy supports the South Cherokee 7U Indians as our kids play the game, build skills, and grow as teammates.Here’s how it helps:Covers uniforms and equipment for our playersSupports field time for practices and gamesBacks a positive, hard-working baseball experience for every childEach bag is $16 with half of this going directly back to supporting our players and more! Don't miss out on enjoying some locally grown coffee right at home.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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