South Cherokee 7U Indians 2026

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Alma Coffee Fundraiser

Fuel our season with fresh coffee and big dreams ☕️⚾️Every bag you buy supports the South Cherokee 7U Indians as our kids play the game, build skills, and grow as teammates.Here’s how it helps:Covers uniforms and equipment for our playersSupports field time for practices and gamesBacks a positive, hard-working baseball experience for every childEach bag is $16 with half of this going directly back to supporting our players and more! Don't miss out on enjoying some locally grown coffee right at home.