South Coast Rural Health Integrated Team
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Our mission
South Coast Rural Health Integrated Team promotes health equity by addressing community health needs, enhancing access to care, and supporting initiatives like menopause research to empower women and improve overall health in Coos County.
Events
Events
Event
Comedy Toast of Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio
Jun 13, 5:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
1987 Sherman Ave, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
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Our website
https://www.cooshealthinitiatives.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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