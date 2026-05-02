South Community Church
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Our mission
South Community Church fosters a welcoming environment for spiritual growth and community connection. Through events like the R.E.A.L. Ladies Tea, they empower individuals to build relationships, inspire one another, and celebrate faith together.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
6th Annual Women's Retreat
Sep 26, 6:00 PM - Sep 28, 11:00 AM CDT
Branson, MO 65616, USA
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More ways to support us
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R.E.A.L. Women
All proceeds will benefit Emerge Global Single Moms Ministry. Shirts should arrive within the next 2-3 weeks and can be picked up Sunday mornings before or after services.
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Our website
https://www.scctulsa.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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