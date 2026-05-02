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Vendor Fees

Vendor Fees🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at South Hills Pet Rescue's fundraising campaign at Dames for Dogs at Giant Oaks Winery on August 14, 2025. It's a campaign like no other focusing on women's self care, health, well being and more! We want you to be there! 🎉 🎉Every registration to this campaign will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.