South Hills Pet Rescue
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South Hills Pet Rescue

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South Hills Pet Rescue

Our mission

At South Hills Pet Rescue, we are committed to saving all breeds with love and care. Our no-kill sanctuary offers rescue, medical attention, and comfort, ensuring every animal finds a safe, caring place, whether for a little while or forever.
Events
Events
Burgers and Dogs at The Reserve at Southpointe Vendor Registration
Event
Burgers and Dogs at The Reserve at Southpointe Vendor Registration
May 28, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA 15317, USA
Get your tickets
Sip, Shop & Swim at Liberty Pointe Vendor Registration
Event
Sip, Shop & Swim at Liberty Pointe Vendor Registration
Jun 5, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
35 Highland Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Vendor Fees
Custom
Vendor Fees
Vendor Fees🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at South Hills Pet Rescue's fundraising campaign at Dames for Dogs at Giant Oaks Winery on August 14, 2025. It's a campaign like no other focusing on women's self care, health, well being and more! We want you to be there! 🎉 🎉Every registration to this campaign will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.southhillspetrescue.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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