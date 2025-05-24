Continental Societies, Inc.-South Jersey Chapter

Continental Societies, Inc.-South Jersey Chapter

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Our mission

Continental Societies, Inc. empowers communities through educational initiatives, health programs, and cultural enrichment, fostering leadership and service among women to uplift and support families in need.
Events
Events
2nd Annual Denim & Diamonds Cabaret Day Party
Event
2nd Annual Denim & Diamonds Cabaret Day Party
May 24, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
595 Princeton Blvd, Wenonah, NJ 08090, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://continentalsocietiesinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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