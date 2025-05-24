Continental Societies, Inc.-South Jersey Chapter
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Our mission
Continental Societies, Inc. empowers communities through educational initiatives, health programs, and cultural enrichment, fostering leadership and service among women to uplift and support families in need.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2nd Annual Denim & Diamonds Cabaret Day Party
May 24, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
595 Princeton Blvd, Wenonah, NJ 08090, USA
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Our website
https://continentalsocietiesinc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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