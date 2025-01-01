Donation

HELP US BUILD A STRONG AND INCLUSIVE SOMA!

Established in 2000, SOMCAN is a multi-issue and multi-strategy organization that nurtures the lives of youth, families, individuals and workers. We work on a wide range of issues—from tenant rights to community planning to Filipino language access to workers rights—and provide culturally competent direct services ranging from tenant counseling to family support to youth empowerment to employment.SOMCAN believes in uplifting the voices of immigrant, people-of-color, and low-income communities, so they will be heard in local policy-making decisions and so civic offices are accountable to their needs.~~~Few organizations take the holistic and completely grassroots approach to community-building that SOMCAN does. From leadership development, community planning, organizing and direct services, SOMCAN is a vital organization for the SOMA neighborhood whose importance reaches throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area.We're not afraid to take a stand when our members call us to do so. In order to maintain our principled approach, we need your help. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!