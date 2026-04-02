Southbury Juniorettes
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Southbury Juniorettes empower young women through community service, leadership development, and charitable initiatives, fostering a spirit of giving and engagement to support local non-profits and enhance the Southbury community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Southbury Juniorettes Cutest Pet Contest
Apr 2, 12:00 PM - Apr 30, 11:00 PM EDT
Event
Southbury Juniorettes Bingo Night 2026
Mar 27, 6:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
234 Judd Rd, Southbury, CT 06488, USA
Event
Southbury Juniorettes Bingo Night
Apr 4, 6:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
234 Judd Rd, Southbury, CT 06488, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by