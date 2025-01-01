Southeast Chapter of the WOCN® Society
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Our mission
The Southeast Chapter of the WOCN® Society is dedicated to advancing the practice of wound, ostomy, and continence nursing through education, advocacy, and collaboration, enhancing the quality of care for patients in the Southeast region.
Events
Events
Event
2026 SEC WOCN® Annual Conference Registration
Aug 27, 12:00 PM - Aug 29, 12:00 PM EDT
1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201, USA
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Event
2026 SEC WOCN® Annual Conference Vendor Staff Registration
Aug 27, 12:00 PM - Aug 29, 12:00 PM EDT
1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201, USA
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Event
2026 SEC WOCN® Conference Vendor Exhibit & Sponsorship Registration
Aug 27, 12:00 PM - Aug 29, 2:00 PM EDT
1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201, USA
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Our website
https://www.secwocnconference.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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