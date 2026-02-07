Southern Chester County Emergency Medical Services Inc
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Southern Chester County Emergency Medical Services Inc

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Southern Chester County Emergency Medical Services Inc

Our mission

The Mission of Southern Chester County Emergency Medical Services is to deliver quality pre-hospital emergency medical services designed to meet the needs of the citizens and visitors of the community through a team of caring professionals.
Past events
Past events
Event
CPR Certification Class (In-Person)
Feb 7, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
863 W Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA 19390, USA
More ways to support us
Fund Drive Donation Form
Donation
Fund Drive Donation Form
SAVE LIVES. GIVE HOPE. DONATE TODAY.When a medical emergency or traumatic accident happens, you want the best care possible for you and your loved ones. Southern Chester County EMS strives to bring world class prehospital care to the residents and visitors of our area, when and where you need it. But we can't do it alone. As a nonprofit agency, we depend upon the support of the municipalities we serve and donations from community members like you to keep our service running. These crucial community donations are used to purchase and maintain our fleet of response vehicles and assure that they are equipped with properly maintained medical equipment and supplies. Funds are also used to support our providers and assure that they have access to the education and tools they need to provide complex medical care. By making a tax deductible donation, you are directly supporting our goal of providing the fast, professional, advanced medical care you have come to expect from Southern Chester County EMS. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Together, we can help keep our community safe and healthy.
Donate today

Our website

https://medic94.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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