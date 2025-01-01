Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz

Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz

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Our mission

The Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz empowers deaf women in the Southeast through sports, fostering inclusion, competition, and community growth. We create opportunities for athletes to connect and thrive in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
SWAAD Taz Hosts 80th Annual Men's & 36th Annual Women's SEAAD Regional Basketball Tournament
Event
SWAAD Taz Hosts 80th Annual Men's & 36th Annual Women's SEAAD Regional Basketball Tournament
Mar 18, 12:00 AM - Mar 20, 11:55 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz's Online Shop
Shop
Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz's Online Shop
Welcome to the SWAAD Taz Online Shop 🏅Every purchase supports our mission to create more sports opportunities for deaf women across the Southeast. Your order helps fund tournaments, training, and community events where athletes can compete, grow, and connect.Gear up and show your supportWear Pink Panther with pride on and off the court. Each item in this shop reflects our values of inclusion, strength, and teamwork. Thank you for backing Deaf and Hard of Hearing women in sports. 🎽
View shop
Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz's Online Shop
Shop
Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz's Online Shop
Welcome to Taz’s Shop 🏆—every purchase supports Deaf and Hard of Hearing women athletes building skills, confidence, and community through sports.Your order helps fund tournaments, donations, and leadership programs led by and for Deaf and Hard of Hearing women. 🤝Thank you for standing with SWAAD Taz as we open more doors on and off the court.
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Our website

https://www.seaad.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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