Southwestern Washington Paddling Sports
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Our mission
Southwestern WA Paddling Sports promotes community engagement through paddling activities, including dragon boat racing. Our mission is to foster teamwork, health, & enjoyment of water sports, enhancing local connections & environmental stewardship.
Events
Events
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Rose Fest Dragon Boat Race - June 6th & 7th
Jun 6, 7:00 AM - Jun 7, 6:00 PM PDT
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Olympia Dragon Boat Festival - July 11th 2026
Jul 11, 7:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
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Paddle for Life - August 1, 2026
Aug 1, 7:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
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Portland Dragon Boat Festival - September 12 & 13th, 2026
Sep 12, 7:00 AM - Sep 13, 6:00 PM PDT
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More ways to support us
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2026 Calapya Membership
Choose to pay full or half of the membership fees.
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Team Shirts
After filling out the Google form, pay for your shirts here, using the total from the Google Form.
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2026 Friends of Calaypa
2026 Friends of Calaypa
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Our website
https://www.southwesternwashingtonpaddlingsports.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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