Southwestern Washington Paddling Sports

Southwestern Washington Paddling Sports

Donate

Our mission

Southwestern WA Paddling Sports promotes community engagement through paddling activities, including dragon boat racing. Our mission is to foster teamwork, health, & enjoyment of water sports, enhancing local connections & environmental stewardship.
Events
Events
Rose Fest Dragon Boat Race - June 6th & 7th
Custom
Rose Fest Dragon Boat Race - June 6th & 7th
Jun 6, 7:00 AM - Jun 7, 6:00 PM PDT
Learn more
Olympia Dragon Boat Festival - July 11th 2026
Custom
Olympia Dragon Boat Festival - July 11th 2026
Jul 11, 7:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
Learn more
Paddle for Life - August 1, 2026
Custom
Paddle for Life - August 1, 2026
Aug 1, 7:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
Learn more
Portland Dragon Boat Festival - September 12 & 13th, 2026
Custom
Portland Dragon Boat Festival - September 12 & 13th, 2026
Sep 12, 7:00 AM - Sep 13, 6:00 PM PDT
Learn more
More ways to support us
2026 Calapya Membership
Custom
2026 Calapya Membership
Choose to pay full or half of the membership fees.
Learn more
Team Shirts
Custom
Team Shirts
After filling out the Google form, pay for your shirts here, using the total from the Google Form.
Learn more
2026 Friends of Calaypa
Custom
2026 Friends of Calaypa
2026 Friends of Calaypa
Learn more

Our website

https://www.southwesternwashingtonpaddlingsports.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by