Spark Movement Academy Booster Club
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Our mission
Spark Movement Academy Booster Club supports young dancers by providing resources and opportunities for growth, fostering a love for dance while ensuring they are nourished and energized during rehearsals and performances.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Spark Elite Team Sponsor & Community Showcase
May 30, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
628 W Oak St, Oak Harbor, WA 98277, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Recital Dance Rehearsal Concessions
May 31, 10:30 - 2:00 PM PDT
628 W Oak St, Oak Harbor, WA 98277, USA
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
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