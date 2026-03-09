Spencerport Rotary Club
Subscribe
Spencerport Rotary Club
Our mission
The Spencerport Rotary Club empowers communities through service projects, youth programs, and scholarships, fostering goodwill and ethical leadership locally and globally.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
43rd Annual Spencerport Rotary Golf Tournament
Aug 8, 11:30 PM - Aug 9, 5:00 PM EDT
7061 W Ridge Rd, Brockport, NY 14420, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.spencerportrotary.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by