Spiritual Israel Temple Of Christ
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Our mission
Spiritual Israel Temple Of Christ fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and outreach. We aim to empower individuals and promote unity, love, and faith in Christ, enriching lives and strengthening our community.
Events
Events
Event
King of Israel Ball
Jun 27, 7:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
3760 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL 60475, USA
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Our website
https://www.sitocchicago.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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