Spiro Band Boosters
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Spiro Band Boosters
Our mission
Spiro Band Boosters supports and enhances the Spiro High School band program through fundraising and community engagement, fostering musical education and opportunities for students to thrive in the arts.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Spiro Band Booster Mason Raffle
Feb 6, 12:00 PM - Mar 7, 9:00 AM CST
Event
Movie Night Reserved Seating
Nov 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Auction
Spiro Band Boosters's Basket Auction
Jul 31, 7:01 PM CDT
Spiro Band Room
More ways to support us
Donation
Support the Spiro Band
Thank you for supporting our band!
Donate today
Our website
https://www.spirobandboosters.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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