Spiro Band Boosters
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Spiro Band Boosters

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Spiro Band Boosters

Our mission

Spiro Band Boosters supports and enhances the Spiro High School band program through fundraising and community engagement, fostering musical education and opportunities for students to thrive in the arts.
Past events
Past events
Spiro Band Booster Mason Raffle
Raffle
Spiro Band Booster Mason Raffle
Feb 6, 12:00 PM - Mar 7, 9:00 AM CST
Movie Night Reserved Seating
Event
Movie Night Reserved Seating
Nov 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Spiro Band Boosters's Basket Auction
Auction
Spiro Band Boosters's Basket Auction
Jul 31, 7:01 PM CDT
Spiro Band Room
More ways to support us
Support the Spiro Band
Donation
Support the Spiro Band
Thank you for supporting our band!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.spirobandboosters.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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