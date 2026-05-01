Spokane Public Schools Foundation
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Our mission
The Spokane Public Schools Foundation supports educational excellence by funding programs, scholarships, and resources that enhance student learning and success in Spokane public schools.
Events
Events
Event
Bowling for Kids (School Registration)
May 28, 4:30 - 8:00 PM PDT
125 W Sinto Ave, Spokane, WA 99201, USA
Get your tickets
Raffle
SPSF 2026 Bowling Raffles
May 28, 4:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Donation
Kids in the Wild Matching Funds Campaign
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.spokaneschoolsfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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