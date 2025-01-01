St Andrew Old Girls Association Georgia Chapter Incorporation

St Andrew Old Girls Association Georgia Chapter Incorporation

Subscribe

Our mission

The St Andrew Old Girls Association Georgia Chapter fosters a supportive community for alumnae, promoting lifelong connections and empowering women through education, mentorship, and charitable initiatives, celebrating a century of sisterhood.
Events
Events
Cocktails & Tea 2026
Event
Cocktails & Tea 2026
Jun 13, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5342 Aldeburgh Dr, Suwanee, GA 30024, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Cocktails & Tea Raffle
Raffle
Cocktails & Tea Raffle
Join SAOGA Georgia Chapter for a chance to win prizes while donating to students at St. Andrew High School. Each 🎟️ you purchase increases your chance to win and contribute to making a meaningful impact for our School. Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes Life More Abundant.
View raffle

Our website

https://www.saogageorgia.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by