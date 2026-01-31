St Andrew's Episcopal Church

St Andrew's Episcopal Church

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Our mission

St Andrew's Episcopal Church fosters a welcoming community through worship, fellowship, and service. We strive to deepen faith, support spiritual growth, and engage in outreach, enriching lives and promoting love and compassion in our neighborhoods.
Events
Events
Choral Scholars Fundraiser
Event
Choral Scholars Fundraiser
May 30, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
1819 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://saecheights.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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