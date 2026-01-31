St Andrew's Episcopal Church
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Our mission
St Andrew's Episcopal Church fosters a welcoming community through worship, fellowship, and service. We strive to deepen faith, support spiritual growth, and engage in outreach, enriching lives and promoting love and compassion in our neighborhoods.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Choral Scholars Fundraiser
May 30, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
1819 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://saecheights.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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