St. Augustine Little League fosters youth development through baseball and softball, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and a love for the game. We aim to create a positive environment where children can learn and grow both on and off the field.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
SALL Saturday 50/50 Raffle
May 2 - May 16 | 3 dates & times
More ways to support us
Custom
Sponsorship's
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at ST AUGUSTINE LITTLE LEAGUE INC 🎉 🎉Thank you for supporting our league & teams, your support is invaluable.Sponsorship Levels:Single - $150.00 -3'x6' vinyl banner on field of choice for one year.Double - $375.00 -Company name &/or logo on team jersey - current season -Logo displayed on Mysall.org -Team sponsor plaqueTriple - $475.00 -3'x6' vinyl banner on field of choice for one year. -Company name &/or logo on team jersey - current season -Logo displayed on Mysall.org -Team sponsor plaqueHome Run - $700.00 -3'x6' vinyl banner on field of choice for one year. -Company name &/or logo on team jersey - spring & fall seasons -Logo displayed on Mysall.org -Team sponsor plaqueGrand Slam - Larger sponsorship opportunities available; Email to discuss how your company can best support St. Augustine Little League.