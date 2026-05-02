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Sponsorship's

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at ST AUGUSTINE LITTLE LEAGUE INC 🎉 🎉Thank you for supporting our league & teams, your support is invaluable.Sponsorship Levels:Single - $150.00 -3'x6' vinyl banner on field of choice for one year.Double - $375.00 -Company name &/or logo on team jersey - current season -Logo displayed on Mysall.org -Team sponsor plaqueTriple - $475.00 -3'x6' vinyl banner on field of choice for one year. -Company name &/or logo on team jersey - current season -Logo displayed on Mysall.org -Team sponsor plaqueHome Run - $700.00 -3'x6' vinyl banner on field of choice for one year. -Company name &/or logo on team jersey - spring & fall seasons -Logo displayed on Mysall.org -Team sponsor plaqueGrand Slam - Larger sponsorship opportunities available; Email to discuss how your company can best support St. Augustine Little League.