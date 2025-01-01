St Barnabas Episcopal Church

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Grace's Kitchen

Grace’s Kitchen serves a free community lunch every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This meal, open to all, is nutritious and home-made by our fantastic cooks.Between 80 and 140 people come for lunch each day. You are welcome to join us for lunch any day — there are no requirements to receive a lunch. At this time all meals are being served as takeout.Sih Hasin Street Medicine visits Grace’s every Tuesday to provide medical care to the community. Learn more here.Grace’s Kitchen also serves a giant community Thanksgiving meal each year, with deliveries available for those who are unable to leave their homes. We welcome food, financial donations, and, of course, volunteers to support this event! Contact us to find out our current needs.