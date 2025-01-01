St Barnabas Episcopal Church
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St Barnabas Episcopal Church

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St Barnabas Episcopal Church

Our mission

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church fosters community through worship, outreach, and service, focusing on compassion and support for those in need, including initiatives like Grace's Kitchen to provide meals for the hungry.
More ways to support us
Grace's Kitchen
Donation
Grace's Kitchen
Grace’s Kitchen serves a free community lunch every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This meal, open to all, is nutritious and home-made by our fantastic cooks.Between 80 and 140 people come for lunch each day. You are welcome to join us for lunch any day — there are no requirements to receive a lunch. At this time all meals are being served as takeout.Sih Hasin Street Medicine visits Grace’s every Tuesday to provide medical care to the community. Learn more here.Grace’s Kitchen also serves a giant community Thanksgiving meal each year, with deliveries available for those who are unable to leave their homes. We welcome food, financial donations, and, of course, volunteers to support this event! Contact us to find out our current needs.
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Donations to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
Donation
Donations to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
Your gift to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church supports a welcoming space for worship, reflection, and fellowship. St. Barnabas is a diverse community of people who are faithful in worship and service.We are welcoming to everyone! EVERYONE. Many of us have come from other Christian denominations and some from other religions. We are from many walks of life. If you are looking for a faith community, there is a place for you here.Donations help sustain weekly services, study and prayer groups, and outreach such as food support and community meals. Thank you for giving as you are able and walking with our church in service to our neighbors.
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Our website

https://www.stbarnabascortez.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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