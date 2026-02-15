St. Elias Melkite Catholic Church
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Our mission
St. Elias Melkite Catholic Church fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and service, promoting the Melkite faith while supporting cultural heritage and outreach initiatives for all.
Events
Events
Custom
Submit Your 2026 Sunday Liturgical Intentions
Feb 15 - Dec 27
| 46 dates & times
8023 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA
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Event
Submit Your 2026 Major Feast Day (Non-Sunday) Liturgical Intentions
Mar 25 - Dec 25
| 8 dates & times
8023 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA
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Our website
https://www.steliasmelkitechurch.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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