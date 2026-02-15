St. Elias Melkite Catholic Church

St. Elias Melkite Catholic Church

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

St. Elias Melkite Catholic Church fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and service, promoting the Melkite faith while supporting cultural heritage and outreach initiatives for all.
Events
Events
Custom
Submit Your 2026 Sunday Liturgical Intentions
Feb 15 - Dec 27 | 46 dates & times
8023 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA
Learn more
Event
Submit Your 2026 Major Feast Day (Non-Sunday) Liturgical Intentions
Mar 25 - Dec 25 | 8 dates & times
8023 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.steliasmelkitechurch.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by