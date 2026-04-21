St. George Cathedral fosters a vibrant spiritual community through worship, prayer, and charitable outreach, inviting all to participate in its mission of faith, hope, and love.
Past events
Past events
Event
St George Day
Apr 21, 7:00 AM - Apr 26, 8:00 PM EDT
Custom
Palm Sunday Luncheon
Apr 5, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Donation
St George Cathedral Stewardship
Your stewardship sustains the worship, spiritual guidance, and community life of St George Cathedral. Through your offering, our cathedral remains a place of prayer, welcome, and spiritual growth for all who enter.