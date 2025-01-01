St George Mens Group Guilford, ct
Subscribe
Our mission
St. George Men's Group fosters community through culinary events, bringing together diverse cultures while supporting local initiatives like Chloe's Closet, which provides essential medical equipment to children in need across Connecticut.
Events
Events
Event
WORLDS FARE
Jun 6, 5:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
33 Whitfield St, Guilford, CT 06437, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://stgeorgeguilford.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by