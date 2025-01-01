St George Mens Group Guilford, ct

St George Mens Group Guilford, ct

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Our mission

St. George Men's Group fosters community through culinary events, bringing together diverse cultures while supporting local initiatives like Chloe's Closet, which provides essential medical equipment to children in need across Connecticut.
Events
Events
WORLDS FARE
Event
WORLDS FARE
Jun 6, 5:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
33 Whitfield St, Guilford, CT 06437, USA
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Our website

https://stgeorgeguilford.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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