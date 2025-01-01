Membership

St. Gerald Women's Club's Membership

You are invited to join the St. Gerald Women’s Club!We’re a faith-filled group of women who love coming together through prayer, friendship, and service. Our goal is simple, to connect, support one another, and grow together as women of God while serving our parish community.As a member, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to get involved at St. Gerald and in the wider community. We pray together, share meals, enjoy a good laugh, and build lasting friendships through our monthly meetings, fun events, and projects. We’re a diverse bunch, young and not so young, single and married, moms, grandmothers, and career women, and everyone is welcome!