St. Gerald Women's Club

St. Gerald Women's Club

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Our mission

The St. Gerald Women's Club empowers women through community service, fellowship, and spiritual growth, supporting parish needs and fostering connections among members to enrich lives and strengthen faith.
More ways to support us
Celebrate Father’s Day with Love, Faith, and a Sweet Treat!
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Celebrate Father’s Day with Love, Faith, and a Sweet Treat!
The Women's Club is hosting a Nothing Bundt Cake Sale for Father's Day!Your support will help us purchase a new Processional Cross for the ParishAccepting Orders from: Now until June 10thOrder Pick-up: June 20th from 1:00 PM to 6:30 PMSt. Gerald Church - Arnold Hall 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn, IL 60453Available Flavors:Chocolate-Chocolate Chip * Red Velvet * White Chocolate Raspberry * Lemon * Confetti * Classic Vanilla * Strawberries & Cream * Carrot * OREO Cookies & Cream * Gluten-free Flavors:Chocolate Chip Cookie * Lemon Raspberry
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St. Gerald Women's Club's Membership
Membership
St. Gerald Women's Club's Membership
You are invited to join the St. Gerald Women’s Club!We’re a faith-filled group of women who love coming together through prayer, friendship, and service. Our goal is simple, to connect, support one another, and grow together as women of God while serving our parish community.As a member, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to get involved at St. Gerald and in the wider community. We pray together, share meals, enjoy a good laugh, and build lasting friendships through our monthly meetings, fun events, and projects. We’re a diverse bunch, young and not so young, single and married, moms, grandmothers, and career women, and everyone is welcome!
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Our website

https://www.stgerald.com/womens-club

Contact information

[email protected]
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