ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL
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Our mission
St. John Lutheran Church and School fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and outreach. We aim to nurture faith, provide quality education, and serve those in need, creating a welcoming environment for all.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Worship Night
Jul 8, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
206 Plum Rd, Wrightstown, WI 54180, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://stjohnwrightstown.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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