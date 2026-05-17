ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL

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Our mission

St. John Lutheran Church and School fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and outreach. We aim to nurture faith, provide quality education, and serve those in need, creating a welcoming environment for all.
Events
Events
Worship Night
Event
Worship Night
Jul 8, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
206 Plum Rd, Wrightstown, WI 54180, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://stjohnwrightstown.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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