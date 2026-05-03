St. Joseph Catholic Church
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Our mission
St. Joseph Catholic Church fosters community through faith, service, and outreach, aiming to strengthen spiritual growth and support local initiatives like the Cajun Festival, enriching lives and bringing people together in celebration.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Cajun Festival Pageant
Oct 17, 10:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
5461 Joe Courville Rd, Vinton, LA 70668, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://stjosephvinton.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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