St. Joseph Haiti Outreach

St. Joseph Haiti Outreach

Subscribe

Our mission

St. Joseph Haiti Outreach empowers the community of St. Jacques, Haiti, through education and faith. We focus on improving local schools and churches, ensuring safe spaces for worship and learning, fostering hope and a brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
Caribbean Nights - Dinner, Dance & Auction
Event
Caribbean Nights - Dinner, Dance & Auction
May 2, 5:30 - 11:00 PM CDT
6202 W St Joseph Rd, Evansville, IN 47720, USA

Our website

https://www.stjoeco.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by