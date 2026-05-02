St. Joseph Haiti Outreach
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Our mission
St. Joseph Haiti Outreach empowers the community of St. Jacques, Haiti, through education and faith. We focus on improving local schools and churches, ensuring safe spaces for worship and learning, fostering hope and a brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Caribbean Nights - Dinner, Dance & Auction
May 2, 5:30 - 11:00 PM CDT
6202 W St Joseph Rd, Evansville, IN 47720, USA
Our website
https://www.stjoeco.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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