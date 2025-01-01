St. Louis Australian Football Club
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St. Louis Australian Football Club

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St. Louis Australian Football Club

Our mission

St. Louis Australian Football Club promotes Australian football, fostering camaraderie and inclusivity. We provide a welcoming space for all to stay active, connect, and grow through sport and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate.
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STL AFC Team Store
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STL AFC Team Store
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Team Dues 2026
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Team Dues 2026
Paying your team dues keeps the St. Louis Australian Football Club on the field and supports training, field costs, and gear that help every player grow in the game.Your contribution strengthens our inclusive footy community in St. Louis—covering the basics so we can focus on competing hard, welcoming new players, and backing each other on and off the ground.Every registration to this season will bring us closer to achieving our mission of a USAFL Division III Flag! Team Dues must be paid by April 30th for all players who start at the beginning of the season.Team Dues must be paid by the first USAFL game for any new player that joins after the season starts.
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St. Louis Australian Football Club Sponsorship 2026
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St. Louis Australian Football Club Sponsorship 2026
Support the St. Louis Blues Australian Football Club and help keep local footy thriving. This form lets you choose the sponsorship level that fits your budget while backing a club built on camaraderie, inclusivity, and healthy competition.Your sponsorship helps cover field rentals, uniforms, and equipment so more people in our community can train, play, and grow together. Complete this form to confirm your sponsorship details, recognition preferences, and payment information.
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Our website

https://www.bluesfooty.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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