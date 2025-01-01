Custom

Team Dues 2026

Paying your team dues keeps the St. Louis Australian Football Club on the field and supports training, field costs, and gear that help every player grow in the game.Your contribution strengthens our inclusive footy community in St. Louis—covering the basics so we can focus on competing hard, welcoming new players, and backing each other on and off the ground.Every registration to this season will bring us closer to achieving our mission of a USAFL Division III Flag! Team Dues must be paid by April 30th for all players who start at the beginning of the season.Team Dues must be paid by the first USAFL game for any new player that joins after the season starts.