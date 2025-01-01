St Louis Vocal Project Presents Rock 'n Roll Bingo
Come sing along with St. Louis Vocal Project. Enjoy a lively night of musical bingo with short sound clips from popular genres like rock-n-roll of the 50s, 60s, 80s and more. Sing along, chat with friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening including a silent auction and live games. Also enjoy a live short-performance by St. Louis Vocal Project, our women’s award-winning a cappella group! Bring your own snacks and drinks. No glass please.This annual fund-raiser sells out fast, so don’t delay. All proceeds support our non-profit organization-SLVP.