Membership

SLVP Membership

Become a member of the St. Louis Vocal Project and help keep barbershop choral music thriving in our city 🎵. Your membership supports performances, workshops, and collaborations with internationally recognized barbershop instructors from around the world.Choose the level that fits you and know that every contribution goes directly toward music-making—rehearsal space, music scores, and educational programs. Together, we’ll build a vibrant, welcoming vocal community 😊. And continue our quest to remain a top-ranked barbershop chorus in the Harmony Inc. arena.