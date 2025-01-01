St. Louis Vocal Project
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St. Louis Vocal Project

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St. Louis Vocal Project

Our mission

St. Louis Vocal Project empowers women through a cappella music, fostering community and creativity. They provide performance opportunities, promote vocal arts, and support local initiatives, enriching the cultural landscape of St. Louis.
Events
Events
Area 4 contest registration
Event
Area 4 contest registration
Jun 10, 12:00 PM - Jun 14, 12:00 PM CDT
201 Broadway, Normal, IL 61761, USA
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More ways to support us
St Louis Vocal Project Presents Rock 'n Roll Bingo
Event
St Louis Vocal Project Presents Rock 'n Roll Bingo
Come sing along with St. Louis Vocal Project. Enjoy a lively night of musical bingo with short sound clips from popular genres like rock-n-roll of the 50s, 60s, 80s and more. Sing along, chat with friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening including a silent auction and live games. Also enjoy a live short-performance by St. Louis Vocal Project, our women’s award-winning a cappella group! Bring your own snacks and drinks. No glass please.This annual fund-raiser sells out fast, so don’t delay. All proceeds support our non-profit organization-SLVP.
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SLVP Membership
Membership
SLVP Membership
Become a member of the St. Louis Vocal Project and help keep barbershop choral music thriving in our city 🎵. Your membership supports performances, workshops, and collaborations with internationally recognized barbershop instructors from around the world.Choose the level that fits you and know that every contribution goes directly toward music-making—rehearsal space, music scores, and educational programs. Together, we’ll build a vibrant, welcoming vocal community 😊. And continue our quest to remain a top-ranked barbershop chorus in the Harmony Inc. arena.
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Donate to Support a thriving SLVP chorus
Donation
Donate to Support a thriving SLVP chorus
Your gift keeps women’s voices ringing in St. Louis. 🎶 Every donation helps St. Louis Vocal Project provide a welcoming space for women to grow as barbershop singers, from coaching and music to performance opportunities.You’re supporting more than a chorus. Your contribution brings live harmony into local events, community programs, and concerts that inspire audiences across our region. Thank you for helping our singers share their music. 💜
Donate today

Our website

https://www.stlvocalproject.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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