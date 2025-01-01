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LMPP Community Garden Plot Rental

Because this is a tough time economically, we decided to change the way we price our plots. A core value of ours is to be accessible to all. At the same time, the garden is in need of funding to support operations. In addition, St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, the host agency of the garden, is currently running out of operating funds.For each bed, pay what you can. Each bed will have suggested payment tiers in the description. Thank you, we're excited to have you at the garden this year!St Marys County Community Development Corporation