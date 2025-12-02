St Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church

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SOYA 2026 Mission Trip

St. Nicholas SOYA will be joining the Orthodox Youth Mission Team (OYMT) this June to help rebuild and renovate homes in Appalachia. OYMT joins with the Appalachian Service Project to help one of the most impoverished regions of the United States, including Southwestern Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, and Western North Carolina. Please consider helping our SOYA team with their mission through donating what you can with our digital "Wall of Money" below. If we receive every donation amount listed, we will have $5,050 and will be able to cover our expenses.Thanks!St Nicholas SOYA