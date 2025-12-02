St Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church

St Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church

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Our mission

St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church fosters community through worship, service, and outreach. We support youth missions to aid impoverished areas, promoting faith and compassion while rebuilding lives in Appalachia and beyond.
Past events
Past events
2025 Baklava Sale
Event
2025 Baklava Sale
Dec 2, 4:00 PM - Dec 23, 11:55 PM EST
601 S Harrisburg St, Steelton, PA 17113, USA
More ways to support us
SOYA 2026 Mission Trip
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SOYA 2026 Mission Trip
St. Nicholas SOYA will be joining the Orthodox Youth Mission Team (OYMT) this June to help rebuild and renovate homes in Appalachia. OYMT joins with the Appalachian Service Project to help one of the most impoverished regions of the United States, including Southwestern Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, and Western North Carolina. Please consider helping our SOYA team with their mission through donating what you can with our digital "Wall of Money" below. If we receive every donation amount listed, we will have $5,050 and will be able to cover our expenses.Thanks!St Nicholas SOYA
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Our website

https://stnicholassteelton.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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