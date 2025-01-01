St Paul Figure Skating Club Inc
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Our mission
The St. Paul Figure Skating Club fosters a love for figure skating by providing quality training and competitive opportunities for skaters of all ages, promoting sportsmanship, and celebrating the joy of skating within the community.
Events
Events
Event
St. Paul FSC 90th Anniversary Banquet
Jun 6, 5:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
350 Market St, St Paul, MN 55102, USA
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Our website
https://www.stpaulfsc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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