St. Peter Claver Catholic School
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St. Peter Claver Catholic School

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St. Peter Claver Catholic School

Our mission

Founded in 1894, The historic St. Peter Claver Catholic School is a faith filled learning sanctuary and launchpad for student success. Our school nurtures young minds in a safe, faith-focused environment. We enrich education through community support, providing engaging experiences for future leaders.



Past events
Past events
2026 Joe Capitano Sr. Golf Classic Silent Auction
Auction
2026 Joe Capitano Sr. Golf Classic Silent Auction
Apr 6, 1:00 PM EDT
St. Peter Claver Catholic School - Legacy Gala
Event
St. Peter Claver Catholic School - Legacy Gala
Nov 1, 6:00 - 10:30 PM EDT
3319 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to St. Peter Claver Catholic School
Donation
Donate to St. Peter Claver Catholic School
At St. Peter Claver Catholic School, your generosity directly impacts our students and our community. Every gift helps us enrich classroom experiences, provide engaging field trips and activities, and preserve our historic campus in the heart of downtown Tampa. With your support, we can continue to nurture young minds in a safe, faith-filled, and inspiring environment.How you can make a difference:Donate: Every dollar strengthens our classrooms, supports student opportunities, and helps maintain our historic facilities.Share: Spread the word to your friends, family, and community. Your voice amplifies our mission.Volunteer: Your time and talents create lasting impact for our students.Thank you for believing in our mission. Together, we are shaping the future for our students and honoring the legacy of St. Peter Claver Catholic School.
Donate today
Sponsor a Student (Tuition Assistance)
Donation
Sponsor a Student (Tuition Assistance)
Help provide a Christ-centered education that nurtures spiritual, academic, and social growth. Your generous sponsorship helps cover the tuition gap families are responsible for after the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship—ensuring every child has access to a high-quality Catholic education, regardless of financial circumstance.We proudly carry a legacy built on faith, resilience, and excellence. Your contribution directly supports initiatives that enrich our students’ learning experiences and strengthen our mission. We will provide you with updates on the student you help with your generosity. Each gift makes a meaningful impact.Join us in nurturing bright futures, empowering the next generation, and honoring our rich history. ✨📚
Donate today
Become a Tutoring Sponsor
Donation
Become a Tutoring Sponsor
$500 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Help us Raise for a Stage!
Donation
Help us Raise for a Stage!
$10 of $13,000 goal
Donate today
Legacy Fence - Brick & Metal Perimeter Fence
Donation
Legacy Fence - Brick & Metal Perimeter Fence
$1,997 of $350,000 goal
Donate today
SPCCS Lion's Shop
Shop
SPCCS Lion's Shop
Welcome to the Lion’s Shop 🦁Gear up and show your SPCCS pride! From the classroom to the car line, represent St. Peter Claver Catholic School with confidence and style.Wear it. Share it. Live it. ✨Every item you purchase helps support our students and strengthens the spirit of our school community.Thank you for being part of the pride—Go Lions! 🦁
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Our website

https://www.stpeterclavercatholicschool.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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