Donation

Donate to St. Peter Claver Catholic School

At St. Peter Claver Catholic School, your generosity directly impacts our students and our community. Every gift helps us enrich classroom experiences, provide engaging field trips and activities, and preserve our historic campus in the heart of downtown Tampa. With your support, we can continue to nurture young minds in a safe, faith-filled, and inspiring environment.How you can make a difference:Donate: Every dollar strengthens our classrooms, supports student opportunities, and helps maintain our historic facilities.Share: Spread the word to your friends, family, and community. Your voice amplifies our mission.Volunteer: Your time and talents create lasting impact for our students.Thank you for believing in our mission. Together, we are shaping the future for our students and honoring the legacy of St. Peter Claver Catholic School.