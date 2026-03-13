PLEASE READ CAREFULLY🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of the Run for Fun at St. Philip School's fundraising event!Suggested minimum is $100. Below is the list of fun Noe Valley prizes per student:$100 for a $5 voucher at Diamond Cafe.$150+ for a $10 gift card at Easy Breezy Frozen Yogurt.$200+ for a $50 raffle for Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers, Noe Valley Books, or Just For Fun & Scribbledoodles / ArtsakeThank you for helping our mission, your support is invaluable.LAST DAY TO SUBMIT YOUR FUN RUN DONATION TO QUALIFY FOR PRIZES IS MARCH 13, 2026. ANY DONATIONS AFTER THIS DATE DO NOT QUALIFY FOR THE NOE VALLEY PRIZES.If you have any questions or concerns please email at [email protected]