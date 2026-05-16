Stafford First Aid Squad Inc
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Stafford First Aid Squad Inc
Our mission
Stafford First Aid Squad Inc provides 24/7 emergency medical care and supports community health initiatives in Stafford Township. Their mission is to ensure safety and well-being through dedicated service and life-saving resources.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Spring Craft Fair
May 16, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
600 N Main St, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, USA
Event
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Mar 28 - Mar 28
| 2 dates & times
133 Stafford Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, USA
Event
Valentines Sip and Paint Fundraiser
Feb 6, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
365 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, USA
Our website
https://www.squad38.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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