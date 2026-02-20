STAINED Short Film
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Our mission
STAINED Short Film is a University of Hawai’i Capstone project dedicated to creating impactful storytelling through film. They aim to raise awareness and foster community engagement through creative events like fundraisers and screenings.
Past events
Past events
Event
Paint & Sip Fundraiser
Feb 19, 6:31 - 9:30 PM HST
700 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
Our website
https://www.instagram.com/stainedtheshortfilm/
Contact information
[email protected]
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