STAINED Short Film

STAINED Short Film

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Our mission

STAINED Short Film is a University of Hawai’i Capstone project dedicated to creating impactful storytelling through film. They aim to raise awareness and foster community engagement through creative events like fundraisers and screenings.
Past events
Past events
Paint & Sip Fundraiser
Event
Paint & Sip Fundraiser
Feb 19, 6:31 - 9:30 PM HST
700 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

Our website

https://www.instagram.com/stainedtheshortfilm/

Contact information

[email protected]
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