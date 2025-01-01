Donation

Support the San Antonio Chapter of the Stand Up and Play Foundation

The mission of the Stand Up and Play Foundation is to provide wheelchair users and others with impaired mobility the opportunity to stand up and engage in recreational and everyday activities. We achieve this by providing access to the VertaCat - a revolutionary adaptive chair that has been specially designed for individuals with mobility challenges. Through our programs, golf clinics, and demonstrations, we are able to introduce and reinforce the physical and mental therapeutic benefits of standing.Here in San Antonio, our golf clinics offer a unique opportunity for participants to experience camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the mental and physical exercise that golf provides.Your generous support is what makes this work possible. Your donation directly helps the San Antonio chapter of the Stand Up and Play Foundation continue to offer these empowering clinics free of charge to those who need them most and allows us to expand our programming to reach even more individuals in our community.We rise by lifting others!