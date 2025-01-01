Starrs Mill High School PTSO

Starrs Mill High School PTSO

Our mission

We turn parent support into meaningful programs and resources that directly benefit the students, teachers, and staff of Starr’s Mill High School.
More ways to support us
Teacher Appreciation Lunch
Donation
Teacher Appreciation Lunch
$1,533 of $1,147 goal
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Starrs Mill High School PTSO Memberships 2025-2026
Membership
Starrs Mill High School PTSO Memberships 2025-2026
💲 What Does Your $40 PTSO Membership Support?When you join the Starr’s Mill PTSO, your $40 directly supports the people and programs that make our school exceptional:Teacher Appreciation EventsCelebrating our dedicated staff and showing how much we value their hard work.Supplies for Teachers & ClassroomsHelping ensure teachers don’t have to spend their own money on classroom needs.Grants for Teachers and DepartmentsFunding creative ideas, innovation, and extra resources for our students.Student Recognition & Academic AwardsHonoring student achievement and encouraging excellence.Clinic & Nurse SuppliesSupporting a safe, healthy environment for all students.It only takes $10 per faculty member to make a meaningful impact!
View membership
Starrs Mill High School PTSO Faculty Memberships 2025-2026
Membership
Starrs Mill High School PTSO Faculty Memberships 2025-2026
💲 What Does Your $40 PTSO Membership Support?When you join the Starr’s Mill PTSO, your $40 directly supports the people and programs that make our school exceptional:Teacher Appreciation EventsCelebrating our dedicated staff and showing how much we value their hard work.Supplies for Teachers & ClassroomsHelping ensure teachers don’t have to spend their own money on classroom needs.Grants for Teachers and DepartmentsFunding creative ideas, innovation, and extra resources for our students.Student Recognition & Academic AwardsHonoring student achievement and encouraging excellence.Clinic & Nurse SuppliesSupporting a safe, healthy environment for all students.It only takes $10 per faculty member to make a meaningful impact!
View membership

Our website

https://smhsptso.square.site/

Contact information

[email protected]
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