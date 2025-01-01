Membership

Starrs Mill High School PTSO Memberships 2025-2026

💲 What Does Your $40 PTSO Membership Support?When you join the Starr’s Mill PTSO, your $40 directly supports the people and programs that make our school exceptional:Teacher Appreciation EventsCelebrating our dedicated staff and showing how much we value their hard work.Supplies for Teachers & ClassroomsHelping ensure teachers don’t have to spend their own money on classroom needs.Grants for Teachers and DepartmentsFunding creative ideas, innovation, and extra resources for our students.Student Recognition & Academic AwardsHonoring student achievement and encouraging excellence.Clinic & Nurse SuppliesSupporting a safe, healthy environment for all students.It only takes $10 per faculty member to make a meaningful impact!