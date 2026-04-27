Steele Creek Elementary PTO
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Our mission
Steele Creek Elementary PTO supports teachers and enhances student experiences through community engagement and fundraising. They focus on recognizing educators and providing resources to create a positive learning environment for all students.
Events
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Upcoming
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Yearbook
Jun 1, 7:00 AM - Jun 10, 12:00 PM EDT
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Our website
https://steele-creek-pto.square.site/
Contact information
[email protected]
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