Donation

Donate to STEM Academy Project Graduation

Dear Community Partner,STEM Project Graduation is a long-standing tradition designed to provide a safe, drug- and alcohol-free celebration forour graduating seniors on the night of graduation.This year, 45 graduating seniors will participate in Project Graduation. Thanks to the generosity of our community, wehave already raised approximately $10,000 to secure the venue and provide food for the event.We are now seeking additional support to help provide door prizes, senior gift bags, and entertainment activities to makethis a truly memorable evening for these deserving students.Your contribution will help us reward these students for their hard work and celebrate their achievements in a safe andpositive environment.