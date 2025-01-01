Stepping Stones Alliance
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Our mission
Stepping Stones Alliance provides essential shelter and support for individuals experiencing houselessness, aiming to create a stable community where everyone has access to safety and necessary resources for a better life.
Events
Events
Event
Black and White on the Red Carpet Gala
Oct 10, 6:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR 97838
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Our website
https://www.stepping-stones-alliance.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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