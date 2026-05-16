Streets Of Paradise Inc
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Streets Of Paradise Inc
Our mission
Streets Of Paradise Inc fosters connection and creativity through Playback Theatre, transforming personal stories into art. Their mission is to create a space where every voice is heard, promoting emotional well-being and community engagement.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Open Mic
May 16, 6:00 PM - Jun 13, 9:30 PM EDT
8251 15th St E, Sarasota, FL 34243, USA
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Event
Open Mic June 2026
Jun 20, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
8251 15th St E, Sarasota, FL 34243, USA
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Event
Summer Anusara Yoga Series at Love~Act~Repeat
May 26, 5:30 PM - Jul 16, 6:30 PM EDT
8251 15th St E, Sarasota, FL 34243, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
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Our website
https://streetsofparadise.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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