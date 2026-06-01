Strivettes

Strivettes

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Our mission

Strivettes empowers young scholars through the Adopt-A-Student Scholarship Fund, providing 100% of donations directly to scholarships that support undergraduate college students in becoming leaders in their communities.
Events
Events
Strike It Forward Bowling Fundraiser
Event
Strike It Forward Bowling Fundraiser
Jun 20, 1:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
7601 183rd St, Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Luncheon Sponsorship
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2026 Luncheon Sponsorship
Become a 2026 Luncheon sponsor Each year, we come together to celebrate our scholarship recipients—students who exemplify excellence, faith, and service. Your generosity enables us to support young scholars striving for higher education, manyof whom depend on this assistance to navigate financial challenges. Thecost of college can be a significant financial burden, and your contributions play a crucial role in alleviating this strain for many deserving students. Contributions from community partners like you haveempowered The Strivettes to broaden our reach and enhance our impactfor decades.By completing this form, you’ll choose a sponsorship level and confirm key details. Together, we create rooms where youth are supported, awarded and sustained.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.strivettes.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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