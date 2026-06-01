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2026 Luncheon Sponsorship

Become a 2026 Luncheon sponsor Each year, we come together to celebrate our scholarship recipients—students who exemplify excellence, faith, and service. Your generosity enables us to support young scholars striving for higher education, manyof whom depend on this assistance to navigate financial challenges. Thecost of college can be a significant financial burden, and your contributions play a crucial role in alleviating this strain for many deserving students. Contributions from community partners like you haveempowered The Strivettes to broaden our reach and enhance our impactfor decades.By completing this form, you’ll choose a sponsorship level and confirm key details. Together, we create rooms where youth are supported, awarded and sustained.