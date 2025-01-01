Donation

Support Stroke Survivors Coming Home

Helping stroke survivors and caregivers navigate the critical transition from hospital to home with connection, guidance, and hope.After a stroke, leaving the hospital can be one of the most overwhelming moments in a person’s life. There are medical instructions, emotional changes, caregiver stress, and often a deep uncertainty about what comes next.At Stronger Together Wellness, we believe no one should have to navigate that transition alone.About Stronger Together WellnessStronger Together Wellness is a nonprofit based in Western North Carolina, founded by stroke survivor Matt McCoy.We support stroke survivors and caregivers as they adjust to life after discharge through peer mentorship, support groups, and resource navigation. We are actively building partnerships with local hospitals, healthcare providers, and community organizations to ensure survivors and caregivers have support when they need it most.👉 Learn more at: www.strongertogetherwellness.orgWhy This Matters:Recovery does not end at the hospital door. In many ways, that is where the real journey begins.For many survivors and caregivers, the transition home can feel isolating and overwhelming.Connection, guidance, and support can make all the difference.How Your Support HelpsYour support helps stroke survivors and caregivers:Find connection and encouragementNavigate recovery and available resourcesBuild confidence and independence after strokeYour donation helps make programs like these possible:Peer mentorship for stroke survivorsStroke survivor support groupsCaregiver support and connectionResource navigation and hospital-to-home supportCommunity outreach and educationMike’s Story:After his stroke, Mike was spending up to 12 hours a day at home alone without reliable transportation to his appointments or therapy.With support from Stronger Together Wellness, he was able to access transportation and begin attending therapy twice a week.What was once isolation is now independence.Your support helps create stories like Mike’s.Help Us Reach More PeopleEvery gift, no matter the size, helps someone take the next step forward. Your support ensures that stroke survivors and caregivers have access to connection, guidance, and community when they need it most.👉 Donate today👉 Share this page with someone who may want to help.Stay Connected:To learn more about our work, attend a support group, or get involved: www.strongertogetherwellness.org