Success University Inc.

Donation

Supporting The Arts, Education and STEM Programs

This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Support the arts, through craft shows and events.- Match under-served youth with education, through support teams and educational and career guides.- The development of a new, more dynamic website allowing students to be connected from anywhere in the USA.- Match organizations with well trained / educated employees from under-served communities.- Support mentorship programs for under-served youth, in their communities.- Fund Camp Passion, a STEM program, designed for under-served youth.