Success University Inc.

Success University Inc.

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Our mission

Success University Inc. empowers local artisans by fostering community engagement and nurturing artistic passion through events like craft shows, creating vibrant spaces for creativity and connection.
Events
Events
The 2026 Spring Hocking Hills Craft Show General Admission
Event
The 2026 Spring Hocking Hills Craft Show General Admission
Jun 13 - Jun 14 | 2 dates & times
20374 Clay Lick Rd, Logan, OH 43138, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Summer Hocking Hills Craft Show General Admission
Event
2026 Summer Hocking Hills Craft Show General Admission
Aug 29 - Aug 30 | 2 dates & times
20374 Clay Lick Rd, Logan, OH 43138, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Hocking Hills Craft Show Fall Fest General Admission
Event
2026 Hocking Hills Craft Show Fall Fest General Admission
Oct 3 - Oct 4 | 2 dates & times
20374 Clay Lick Rd, Logan, OH 43138, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Supporting The Arts, Education and STEM Programs
Donation
Supporting The Arts, Education and STEM Programs
This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Support the arts, through craft shows and events.- Match under-served youth with education, through support teams and educational and career guides.- The development of a new, more dynamic website allowing students to be connected from anywhere in the USA.- Match organizations with well trained / educated employees from under-served communities.- Support mentorship programs for under-served youth, in their communities.- Fund Camp Passion, a STEM program, designed for under-served youth.
Donate today
Success University Scholarship
Donation
Success University Scholarship
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
The Hocking Hills Craft Show Spring Event Sponsor
Donation
The Hocking Hills Craft Show Spring Event Sponsor
Your sponsorship/donation directly supports our 501(c)(3) organization passioninyou.org and make these types of charitable events possible. Success University Inc. passioninyou.org is building a better tomorrow through our support of the arts, as well as Camp Passion (Natural Science STEM Program), and matching passion with education and career. If sponsorship support is received 30 days prior to the event, the event will list names and organizations that support our great causes.
Donate today
The Hocking Hills Craft Show Summer Event Sponsor
Donation
The Hocking Hills Craft Show Summer Event Sponsor
Your sponsorship/donation directly supports our 501(c)(3) organization passioninyou.org and make these types of charitable events possible. Success University Inc. passioninyou.org is building a better tomorrow through our support of the arts, as well as Camp Passion (Natural Science STEM Program), and matching passion with education and career. If sponsorship support is received 30 days prior to the event, the event will list names and organizations that support our great causes.
Donate today
The Hocking Hills Craft Show Fall Event Sponsor
Donation
The Hocking Hills Craft Show Fall Event Sponsor
Your sponsorship/donation directly supports our 501(c)(3) organization passioninyou.org and make these types of charitable events possible. Success University Inc. passioninyou.org is building a better tomorrow through our support of the arts, as well as Camp Passion (Natural Science STEM Program), and matching passion with education and career. If sponsorship support is received 30 days prior to the event, the event will list names and organizations that support our great causes.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.successuniversityinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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