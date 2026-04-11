Summit High School Robotics Booster Club
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Summit High School Robotics Booster Club

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Summit High School Robotics Booster Club

Our mission

The Summit High School Robotics Booster Club supports students in STEM through robotics education, fostering teamwork, creativity, and technical skills. Our mission is to inspire and prepare students for future careers in technology and engineering.
Past events
Past events
Worlds t-shirt
Custom
Worlds t-shirt
Apr 11, 12:00 PM - May 8, 12:00 PM PDT
Event
District Championships Food
Mar 29, 4:00 PM - Apr 12, 5:00 PM PDT
Cheney, WA 99004, USA
Event
DCMP Food
Apr 2, 4:00 PM - Apr 11, 5:00 PM PDT
1136 Washington St, Cheney, WA 99004, USA
Event
Yakima Food
Mar 19, 4:00 PM - Mar 22, 5:00 PM PDT
1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
Salem Food
Event
Salem Food
Mar 5, 4:00 PM - Mar 7, 8:00 PM PST
2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR 97301, USA
More ways to support us
Chaos Theory Donation Form
Donation
Chaos Theory Donation Form
Your donation will help us; cover the annual costs associated with running a robotics team, a few of these expenses can include:- Robot materials and manufacturing- Tools and equipment- Banners and team apparel- Registration to events- And many moreThese costs and others that come with the build season can amount up to $60,000. Even a small donation will contribute to our goal, which is to give students the opportunity to develop hands-on, real-world skills in mechanical/electrical engineering, programming, fabrication and critical thinking.From everyone at Chaos Theory, thank you for your contribution to our team!
Donate today

Our website

https://summitrobotics.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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