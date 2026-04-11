Summit High School Robotics Booster Club

Donation

Chaos Theory Donation Form

Your donation will help us; cover the annual costs associated with running a robotics team, a few of these expenses can include:- Robot materials and manufacturing- Tools and equipment- Banners and team apparel- Registration to events- And many moreThese costs and others that come with the build season can amount up to $60,000. Even a small donation will contribute to our goal, which is to give students the opportunity to develop hands-on, real-world skills in mechanical/electrical engineering, programming, fabrication and critical thinking.From everyone at Chaos Theory, thank you for your contribution to our team!