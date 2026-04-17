Summit Montessori School
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Our mission
Summit Montessori School fosters a nurturing environment that empowers children through Montessori education. Our mission is to inspire lifelong learners by cultivating independence, creativity, and a love for exploration in a diverse community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Auction
Summit Around the World Online Auction
May 29, 8:55 PM EDT
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Custom
Raise the Paddle
Jun 15, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
Learn more
Custom
Auction Check Out
Jun 15, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
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Our website
https://www.summitmontessori.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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