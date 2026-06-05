The Sunrise Swim and Dive Booster Club or “Sunrise Boosters” is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of dedicated parents working together to support Sunrise’s Swim and Dive Teams. Through donations, fundraising efforts, and volunteer involvement, the Booster Club helps provide resources that enhance the Sunrise athletes’ experience, including equipment and other team needs. Sunrise Boosters works in partnership with the Sunrise/JCCA Swim and Dive Reps.





Thank you for being part of the Sunrise community and cheering on our Teams.





[email protected].





Go Stingrays!!!!