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Sunrise Swim and Dive Booster Club
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Our mission

The Sunrise Swim and Dive Booster Club or “Sunrise Boosters” is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of dedicated parents working together to support Sunrise’s Swim and Dive Teams.  Through donations, fundraising efforts, and volunteer involvement, the Booster Club helps provide resources that enhance the Sunrise athletes’ experience, including equipment and other team needs.  Sunrise Boosters works in partnership with the Sunrise/JCCA Swim and Dive Reps. 


Thank you for being part of the Sunrise community and cheering on our Teams.


[email protected].


Go Stingrays!!!!

Events
Events
Event
Swim & Dive Boosters Friday Night Dinner - Hawaiian Plate
Jun 19, 6:00 PM - Jul 17, 9:00 PM CDT
2208 Judith St, Metairie, LA 70003, USA
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More ways to support us
SUNRISE BOOSTERS Coca-Cola Fundraiser
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SUNRISE BOOSTERS Coca-Cola Fundraiser
Sunrise Boosters Coca-Cola FundraiserSummer is here, and we're inviting our Sunrise families, friends, and community to come together in support of our amazing Swim and Dive Teams! Our annual Sunrise Boosters Coca-Cola Fundraiser is a simple way to make a meaningful impact while stocking up on your favorite Coca-Cola products at great prices.Whether you're preparing for summer gatherings, family cookouts, pool days, or simply replenishing your household favorites, every purchase helps support our Sunrise athletes as they train, compete, and represent our club with Sunrise pride.📅 Mark Your Calendars!Sales run from June 15th – July 15th📲 Ordering Is Easy!Simply scan the QR code and place your order through Zeffy. Then help us spread the word by sharing the fundraiser with family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.Together, we can make a big splash for our Sunrise Swim and Dive Teams. Thank you for your support, generosity, and commitment to helping our Sunrise athletes thrive! [email protected] Stingrays!!!!
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Contact information

[email protected]
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