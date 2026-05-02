Support For The Kids empowers children in need through community-driven support, providing resources and opportunities to foster growth, resilience, and a brighter future for all youth. Join us in making a lasting impact together.
Past events
Past events
Event
Annual Fundraiser
May 2, 4:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
158 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Support For The Kids Donation
Your donation helps improve the lives of underprivileged students and their families by supporting various charitable initiatives throughout the year.